CALLAS TRIBUTE PRIZE NEW YORK

An event at the prestigious Columbia University’s Italian Academy in New York on the 25th of November at 6 P.M. that will be a special homage to Callas: music, theatre, fashion and awards addressed to women who stand out in various fields such as art, social involvement and obviously music.

[UKPRwire, Tue Nov 26 2019] To celebrate the birth of the Opera myth Maria Callas (born in the night of December the 2nd 1923 at the Terence Card Cook Hospital in Manhattan’s Upper East Side) Melos International’s CEO - Dante Mariti - as creator and producer, will organize an event at the prestigious Columbia University’s Italian Academy in New York on the 25th of November at 6 P.M. that will be a special homage to Callas: music, theatre, fashion and awards addressed to women who stand out in various fields such as art, social involvement and obviously music.



All this will be celebrated through Maria Callas’ figure, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in presence of worldwide known personalities.



The event will be presented to authorities, press and guests in the morning of the 25th of November at 11 A.M. paying a visit to the aforementioned Terence Card Cook Hospital.



Some of the awarded personalities are:

• The famous Italian soprano singer Katia Ricciarelli;

• The great international soprano singer Sumi Jo;

• Hollywood actress Sienna Miller;

• Executive Director of the National Council Auditions of the NY MET, Melissa Wegner;

• The young soprano singer main guest of the Metropolitan Opera, Jessica Faselt;

• Miss World actress, singer Valeria Altobelli;

• Mezzosoprano singer Alicja Wegorzewska, Warsaw’s Chamber Opera director;

• The singer/actress Chinese Canadian Lu Ye;

• The young soprano singer Diana Gouglina;

• International Opera manager Claudio Ferri;

• The Mithos Opera Festival from Sicily’s Region in memory of Franco Zeffirelli, managed by M° Gianfranco Pappalardo Fiumara and director Nino Strano;

• Association for social development #IoCosì ’s CEO Sara Manfuso;

• The journalist Silvia Bizio;

• Cultural promoter Francesca Chialà



Some of the artists that will perform are:

• Tenor, James Valenti

• pianist Gianfranco Pappalardo Fiumara;

• tenor Roberto Cresca;

• pianist Sabrina Trojse;

• saxophonist Mimmo Malandra;

• Pop singer Dan

• Actress Vanessa Innocenti

And many other…



The evening will be hosted by the actress and model Eleonora Pieroni and the actor Vincenzo Bocciarelli, for the making of a TV special that will be broadcasted on world-vision.



The event was made possible thanks to the help of some promoters and sponsors, such as: Ravello’s Municipality, that will deliver the prestigious recognition “Wagner Award for the Lyrical Contest”, Mithos foundation linked to Sicily’s Region, I.Food, Evergreen Jade entertainment inc., the Moscow fashion house ANNA LY that will dedicate some of her creations to Maria Callas.



STUDIO DEL VECCHIO (EXECUTIVE MANAGER), MARIO BUCCERI FASHION DI NEW YORK, ALBERTO RIGHINI LUXX COMUNICATION MILANO.



In collaboration with the author Tommaso Cennamo, the journalist Luigi Liberti of Patrimonio Italiano TV, the cinematographer Gianluca Fiore, the International Cultural Ambassador Lexye Aversa, the Public Relators Ekaterina Shevlyakova. Luigi Gallo.



A special thank to Eva Franchi Foundation, for the support through scholarships addressed to young lyrical singers.



The awards are an artwork portraying Maria Callas, created by the artist Francesco Forte: “Il Forte dell’Arte” studio.



info@melosinternational.com

